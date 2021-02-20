OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

