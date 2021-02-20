Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of CIGI opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $111.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 153,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.