Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $118.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.40 million and the highest is $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $122.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $3,301,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

