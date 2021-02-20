Research Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.