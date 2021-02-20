Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,204,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock worth $107,623,718.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,346,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $432,809,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.