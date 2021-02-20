The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 3,900” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,495.17 ($45.66).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,729.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,681.57. The company has a market cap of £58.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

