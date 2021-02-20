Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.26. The stock has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $6.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

