Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €39.86 ($46.89) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.03. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

