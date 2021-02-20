Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.67. 259,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 225,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Specifically, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,845. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.