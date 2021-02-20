Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares rose 6.1% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitae traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 3,942,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,100,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

