iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical volume of 3,325 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $380.53 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.33.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.