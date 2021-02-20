MEDNAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,517 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

