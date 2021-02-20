Critical Analysis: Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.32 $17.69 million $0.95 16.60 Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. $399.28 million 0.61 $36.56 million N/A N/A

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 7.31% 3.08% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Bluegreen Vacations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

