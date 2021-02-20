Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.19 ($88.46).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) alerts:

HLAG opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.