DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.41 ($45.19).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.76 and a 200 day moving average of €32.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.66 ($46.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

