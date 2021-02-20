Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Reduced by Analyst

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proto Labs in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB opened at $174.57 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

