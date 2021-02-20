Discovery (DISCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Discovery has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.