Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PSTV stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

