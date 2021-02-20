Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Stock Price Down 0%

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 1,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 213.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,335,000.

