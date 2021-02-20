EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Insider Joanna Dentskevich Purchases 28,348 Shares

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) insider Joanna Dentskevich bought 28,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £32,600.20 ($42,592.37).

Shares of LON:EJFI opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £77.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59. EJF Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.76%.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

