Wingstop Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

WING opened at $140.46 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.