Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $91.76.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

