Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53). The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

