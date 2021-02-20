Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53). The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

