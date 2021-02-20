Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Buy

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

KZMYY stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.