Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

