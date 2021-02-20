Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $958.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $106,472.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,033 shares of company stock worth $1,015,541. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $3,621,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 973,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

