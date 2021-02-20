I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,551,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

