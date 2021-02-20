Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.