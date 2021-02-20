SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.