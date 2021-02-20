Brokerages Expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.22 Million

Brokerages predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will announce sales of $297.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.10 million. USANA Health Sciences reported sales of $266.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $38,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $1,501,455 in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. 99,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,817. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

