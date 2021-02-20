Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,914 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,893% compared to the average daily volume of 397 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSTM opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 103.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Constellium by 476.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 41.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

