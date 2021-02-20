Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,914 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,893% compared to the average daily volume of 397 put options.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
CSTM opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.