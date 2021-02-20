Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cutera traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 2208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 363,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

