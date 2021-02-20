Aflac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 154,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,580% compared to the average volume of 3,305 call options.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $48.08 on Friday. Aflac has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

