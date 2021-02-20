Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 84258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.57.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

