Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 84258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.
Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.57.
About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
