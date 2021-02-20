Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 4th

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

