Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

