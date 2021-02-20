nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 11.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) traded up 11.6% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $44.92. 680,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 324,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LASR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
