nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 11.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) traded up 11.6% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $44.92. 680,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 324,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LASR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

