Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.53 million, a P/E ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

