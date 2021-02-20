Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.81). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of BLUE opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

