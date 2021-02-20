Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

