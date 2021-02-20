WOM Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $113,338.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $113,338.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00761256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00041914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.04595263 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

