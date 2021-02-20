Prosper Hits Market Cap of $29.79 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and $9.21 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 170.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00011933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00528493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00087580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00069037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00081055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00421010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00029058 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

