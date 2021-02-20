Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $99.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.40 million and the highest is $100.68 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $419.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $421.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $947.15 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $47.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.