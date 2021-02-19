Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 1,379,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CENX shares. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

