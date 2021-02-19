DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $951.45 million, a P/E ratio of -165.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

