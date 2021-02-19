Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,119,947 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.59. The firm has a market cap of £20.56 million and a PE ratio of -42.00.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

