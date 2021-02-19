ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.45

ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.45 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). ATTRAQT Group shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 11,296 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of ATTRAQT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.09 million and a PE ratio of -24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

