Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 52,094,335 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

