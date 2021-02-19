Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.55. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 211,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on Atico Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

