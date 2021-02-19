Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.15

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $43.60. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $421.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

